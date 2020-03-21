Businesses large and small reel from virus’s ‘kick in the teeth’

Kaumo is encouraging a similar initiative in Rock Springs, he said.

Whether such localized efforts can stop small businesses with slim margins from laying off workers or even shutting doors is another question.

“These small businesses, they can’t go more than a month or two [without sales] without shutting their doors,” Kaumo said. While the mayor is echoing official recommendations that people maintain their distance from each other and minimize trips out of their homes, he is leery of ordering businesses to close right now.

“That’s a tough call and I’m for less government in your life. If you can operate and pay your employees my suggestion is keep your doors open and do what you can. The question is: How long this can take and how long you can go without revenue?”

***

The virus and the response to it are sparking a global economic slowdown that will not have a quick recovery, University of Wyoming economist Rob Godby said. Efforts to stop the virus will not be short term, he continued.

“This is going to probably be a pretty deep recession just because of the amount of activity that is being stopped. Deeper recessions are harder to recover from.”