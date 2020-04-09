Carbon County leaders question influx of contract workers amid coronavirus

And although there is no legally-binding regulation so far received by the state, Brown said many of these big companies likely already have in place set procedures to combat coronavirus.

Brown also proposed, after speaking with County Health Officer Dr. Archie P. Kirsch, that one precaution the county could possibly take is having incoming workers self-quarantine for 14 consecutive days prior to starting work. And if they can’t do that, “they can wear a mask.”

County fire warden John Rutherford said, however, that despite local officials already having given various companies the OK over their project safety plans, "COVID-19 wasn’t part of this."

“So none of their current safety plans, unless they’ve adopted them, are including this,” Rutherford said. “And it would be prudent for their companies to be screening their employees, especially these employees that are coming out of state, which I think a large percentage of them are.”

Commissioner Travis Moore also questioned whether companies are actually implementing certain in-house regulations to combat coronavirus.