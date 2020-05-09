Casper coffee shops adapt during pandemic

His sales plummeted by 70 percent for those first two weeks.

“Casper folks have really come out and been super supportive, so every week has grown since then.”

He had to temporarily lay off seven of his 10 employees and is now back up to six while finalizing a Paycheck Protection Program loan. The shop’s sales are now down about 25 percent from before the pandemic reached Wyoming and about 15 to 20 percent from the winter average.

“But that doesn’t take into account the explosion we were expecting for May and June and all that,” he said.

Scarlow’s Art & Coffee on May 1 reopened after closing following state orders announced March 19. The coffee shop inside Scarlow’s Gallery is now open with pickup options inside or outside the front or back alley doors, as well as delivery through DoorDash, owner Claire Marlow said.