Casper coffee shops adapt during pandemic

Casper coffee shops have adopted new ways to serve customers and stay afloat amid restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Since state public health orders announced on March 19 closed seating areas and limited numbers of customers inside for pickup orders, several local coffee shops have taken to combinations of pickup, curbside or delivery service.
The Bourgeois Pig owner Josh Tinnell began curbside and delivery only, for instance.
“And it’s been a struggle for sure. But it helped help keep us open.”
Impact and adaptations
Business at Bourgeois Pig dropped when the state high school basketball championship was canceled March 12, the day after Wyoming’s first known COVID-19 case was announced.
“The day they canceled the basketball tournament, it was like going off a cliff,” Tinnell said.
His sales plummeted by 70 percent for those first two weeks.
“Casper folks have really come out and been super supportive, so every week has grown since then.”
He had to temporarily lay off seven of his 10 employees and is now back up to six while finalizing a Paycheck Protection Program loan. The shop’s sales are now down about 25 percent from before the pandemic reached Wyoming and about 15 to 20 percent from the winter average.
“But that doesn’t take into account the explosion we were expecting for May and June and all that,” he said.
Scarlow’s Art & Coffee on May 1 reopened after closing following state orders announced March 19. The coffee shop inside Scarlow’s Gallery is now open with pickup options inside or outside the front or back alley doors, as well as delivery through DoorDash, owner Claire Marlow said.
She opted to close the coffee shop and gallery as well as her adjoining business, Goedicke’s Custom Framing & Art Supply, for safety of the community, her family and staff until more was known about how the pandemic could impact the area.
“I hated to do it because of my employees, but they all understood,” she said. “But I knew that if I closed down, I would reopen. I wasn’t worried about reopening.”
The shop enjoyed a busy first Friday and Saturday back, although business has remained otherwise slower with many offices still closed and people remaining cautious, she said. A paycheck protection program loan has helped. The shop will remain closed on Mondays through May because it has been quieter.
Java Jitters has reopened its lobby with limited seating.
Metro Coffee has been offering curbside delivery or pickup, owner Sean Peverley said. Business is sitting about 50 percent and the coffee shop has been able to get a Paycheck Protection Program loan and defer some payments. He’s kept all employees but cut back opening hours and numbers of staff on shifts. The Metro and WyoMade location at the airport has closed, but he plans to reopen soon.
“I think we’re going to manage through it.”
The slower flow of customers has made the added workload from phone orders and curbside pickup manageable, Peverley added. The new rules and steps take twice as much of work for about half the business, Tinnell said.
“But we’re getting used to it and I feel like it’s gonna be a good summer regardless.”
Coffee shop owners say community support helps them stay afloat. Metro has been selling gift cards at a discount, and many customers bought them to support the business and haven’t used them. He’s still seeing regulars and new customers.
“But there’s always it seems like somebody that’s coming in just to specifically support local, so that’s cool.”
Caution and hope
Local coffee shops owners continue to adapt and consider their next move as well as changes for the foreseeable future as Natrona County officials plan phases of eased restrictions.
“It’s a hard balance because I know businesses really want to get back open, they have to get back open,” Marlow said. “But I think you have to do it with caution and not rush into things. One day at a time for us.”
There are many regulations for the eased restrictions, which will take preparation and supplies, Peverley said. For instance, they’ll have to keep a log of customers in case they need to be reached for contact tracing and provide hand sanitizer, which is in short supply. He doesn’t plan to open seating at Metro until at least this week and may start with a limited number tables in the front area to start.
“I’m for easing restrictions slowly but surely. That’s how we’re going to do it. I just don’t know if we need to rush doing it.”
Tinnell also plans to proceed gradually as well. He’s taking out the furniture at the Bourgeois Pig so standing or walking around to look at art on the walls are the only options. He plans to gradually add seating if state and local COVID-19 cases drop but will remove them again if the numbers rise.
“Until there’s a vaccine, it probably won’t be back to normal.”
He’s also installing Plexiglas barriers around the coffee bar to protect customers and staff.
“I love having customers sit there at the bar. And I’ve decided that until there is a vaccine, it’s just not responsible.”
On a recent teleconference Tinnell joined with the health department, the subject came up of businesses sharing some of the liability, which he understands. One concern for him is lack of COVID-19 testing, because he’d pay to have his employees tested weekly if tests were available.
“I’m a little bit frustrated with that aspect of things. I need to open my business to save my business. But by opening and assuming some of that liability, I could also be ruining my business.”
Business was up for Scarlow’s Art & Coffee this year before the pandemic arrived and momentum grew with downtown happenings and David Street Station in the past two years, Marlow said. The energy industry plummet and pandemic have slowed the pace.
“I think we’ll have a different momentum, and we’ll have a different approach. But I think we’ll figure out a way to keep going.”
