Casper comic shop offers larger selection as it returns to its original home

Comic focus, new offerings

Norse Comics & More began as Seidr’s Den in the space shared with Norse Vapor. Re-branded into one name, Howe's business continues to offer vape and CBD products.

He changed the name in part because of the difficulty most had pronouncing Seidr’s Den.

“And so with the reintegration of all the businesses, it just made sense to go Norse Comics & More," he said, "because our primary focus as a business is comic books.”

Howe shifted from selling games in the shop and hosting a variety of tournaments as he evaluated what was most important to him and his business: comics.

Other reasons include challenges with game industry for retailers, like online gaming growth and competition from big box stores, he said. It didn't make as much sense to devote the space and focus for games and playing, and he plans to continue to sell game items on the shop's website only.

An added benefit is a symbiotic relationship with local shops that specialize in games — like Friendly Ghost Games next door — because their offerings tie into some of the same crowd, Howe said.