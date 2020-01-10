Casper comic shop offers larger selection as it returns to its original home

Casper's local comic shop has evolved once again, this time with a move back to its original Center Street storefront near downtown and a new name: Norse Comics & More.
After a stint expanding into games for several months at a former north Casper gas station building, Steve Howe last month moved his comic book shop back to the place where he originally launched it as Seidr’s Den. The business continues to grow, but with a focus on comic books and collectibles, he said.
In fact, he and his staff have been busy with a huge addition of back-issue comics that's about doubled the shop's stock even as they settle in from the move. The redesigned shop's new features include a graphic novel section and a kids area.
Lighted racks cover the walls and showcase the collection of new-issue comics in the front of the house, which offers a more inviting and comic store-like atmosphere than the previous location, Howe said.
"The reason moving was actually to focus the business in its core values, which is comic books,” Howe said. “And this store this location allows us to focus in on what we do best. What we do best is comics and collectibles, all day, every day. It's our happy place, and that translates to the customer.”
Comic focus, new offerings
Norse Comics & More began as Seidr’s Den in the space shared with Norse Vapor. Re-branded into one name, Howe's business continues to offer vape and CBD products.
He changed the name in part because of the difficulty most had pronouncing Seidr’s Den.
“And so with the reintegration of all the businesses, it just made sense to go Norse Comics & More," he said, "because our primary focus as a business is comic books.”
Howe shifted from selling games in the shop and hosting a variety of tournaments as he evaluated what was most important to him and his business: comics.
Other reasons include challenges with game industry for retailers, like online gaming growth and competition from big box stores, he said. It didn't make as much sense to devote the space and focus for games and playing, and he plans to continue to sell game items on the shop's website only.
An added benefit is a symbiotic relationship with local shops that specialize in games — like Friendly Ghost Games next door — because their offerings tie into some of the same crowd, Howe said.
"So it can create a nice synergy in the right environments," he said, "And we're hoping to be able to capitalize on that as well and hope that they can capitalize on the fact that we have comic books here.”
Howe recently bought out the inventory of a Cheyenne comic shop that closed, which about doubled his stock and now makes Norse Comics & More the largest comic shop in the state, he said.
“We didn't expect it, so it's a little faster than we planned on,” he said. “But it came at the right time.”
'True passion'
Norse Comics & More Customers can browse the back-issue room, where Howe is working on building stands and plans to add new lighting in a redesign. Another room houses a new graphic novel section along with a new kids area with small chairs and books to borrow while they're there to keep the little ones occupied as parents shop, Howe said. Howe even plans to add a Super Nintendo classic for them to play.
“But they can also look at some interesting titles for the pre-teen market,” Howe said, “including My Little Pony, Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers. Some of the new Marvel lines as well are gearing towards the younger crowd, so there’s definitely a market for it.”
A little farther down the hall is a room to be dedicated to merchandise and playing space for Warhammer, the one game he still plans to host tournaments for. Howe plans to add rock edges to the doorway, he said, “So it'll look like you're going into kind of like a castle.”
The space will have to wait a little while until they finish inventory on all the new back-issues, with a total of about 25,000. The shop offers 500 graphic novels and the largest selection of Funko POP! figures in Casper among the array of collectibles, and it's also Wyoming’s only Sideshow Collectibles dealer, he said.
Once a person becomes interested in comic books, they're hooked, Howe said, and comic customers tend to be with their local shops for years. He just finds it more fun and satisfying to focus on comics as he and his staff share their vast knowledge spanning decades of their stories.
“So my true passion, my true love, is owning a comic book store. I now own the largest in the state of Wyoming,” he said. “… We have more inventory both in new and back issues than any other comic store in the state. And we're only going to grow from there.”
