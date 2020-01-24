Casper Honda master technician wins national award

“ASE has honored extraordinary industry professionals from across the nation for more than 40 years,” ASE president and CEO of Timothy Zilke said in the release. “This is made possible by the support of our many award sponsors, whose ranks include some of the best-known names in the industry. We are proud to partner with Honda to recognize Brad's commitment to excellence in providing the very best in auto repair. This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year and Brad represents the best of the best.”

Casper native Cadwell didn't plan to pursue a career in mechanics while he was growing up. He started off working on his own car, because he couldn’t afford to pay someone else for maintenance and repairs, he said. His mother has told him that as a kid, though, he’d take all of his toys apart and then put them back together. He always wanted to know how they worked.

He won the Plymouth AAA Troubleshooting contest as a teen at Natrona County High School. He wasn’t sure what he wanted to do and the contest landed him a scholarship to WyoTech in Laramie.

He returned to Casper after he graduated and went to work for Honda of Casper when it was then Max’s Honda. He thought he'd work there for a little while, but he's enjoyed it and stayed.

“Yeah it’s a pretty challenging job. And that's one of the things I like about it. ... You never know what's going to come in every day.”

