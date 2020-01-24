Casper Honda master technician wins national award

Brad Cadwell didn’t realize how big of a deal it was at first when he found out he was named the national Honda/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year. His boss in September showed him the email at Honda of Casper, where Cadwell’s the master technician. Cadwell asked service manager Mike Ward to print it out for him and he read it again.
The award from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence and Honda recognizes top ASE certification test scores along with on-the-job excellence and other factors, according to the press release.
It wasn't until Cadwell read a printout of the email again at home later that it sank in, he said.
Cadwell was flown to Phoenix in November to be honored at the ASE’s Fall Board of Governors meeting along with 53 automotive professionals from around the country who received various other awards. The ASE awards recognize top scorers on ASE certification tests among about a quarter million ASE certified professionals around the country, according to the press release.
He’d seen newsletter features about the national awards banquets through the years, but he never thought he’d end up at one.
“It was kind of a surreal thing.”
Honda of Casper on Thursday hosted a celebration with Cadwell’s colleagues, family, friends and customers.
The ASE is the standard for automotive training and certification in the United States and used throughout the auto repair and mechanics field, Ward told the gathering on Thursday. Cadwell is not only ASE certified, but master certified, as well as master certified with Honda. Both require ongoing training.
“So it’s a huge deal," Ward told the gathering. "The ASE/Honda Master Technician of the Year award is presented to only one Honda technician nationally every year. And we couldn’t be prouder to have the 2019 Honda/ASE Master Certified Technician as part of our Honda of Casper team.”
'Always something new to learn'
Cadwell in March will celebrate his 30th year at Honda of Casper, where he’s been a Honda master technician since 1994 and an ASE certified master technician since about 1992, he said. His work includes diagnostics, heavy repair and maintenance on a variety of vehicles.
“But we rely on Brad a lot for the diagnostics just because of how good he is at it,” Ward said in an interview.
One of the more memorable problems Cadwell solved happened when he was trying to diagnose a problem with an emission control system. He tested valves repeatedly and made calls to the Honda tech line, but found no answers to what was causing the emissions light to come on intermittently. Then he decided to take the entire evaporative emission control system apart and look at everything. That’s when he found a dead spider rolled into a ball in just the right spot inside a hole to block the airflow.
“That's one great thing about Brad is he wants to find out what's going on with the vehicle,” Ward said. “And sometimes I’ve seen him spend a lot of time trying to search down problems and make sure he gets it right.”
Cadwell has kept up with advancing auto technology through training, including regularly re-certifying with the ASE and Honda. He trains at Honda’s training center in Denver, online and through courses at NAPA and other companies.
“It’s an ongoing process," Cadwell said. "And that’s why I enjoy it, too; there’s always something new to learn."
Cars in the past 30 years have advanced with computers and are now beginning to incorporate fiber optics. He has to know a little about electronics, computers and plumbing.
“I'd say probably the challenge and the problem solving, learning how different systems work,” Cadwell said about what he likes most about his job. “And you have to learn how it works before you can fix it. So I like the continual, I guess, education that you have to do to keep up with the different cars and the different systems.”
Pursuing challenge
The national award is based on top test scores as well as excellence on the job and other factors evaluated by the sponsors, according to the ASE press release.
“ASE has honored extraordinary industry professionals from across the nation for more than 40 years,” ASE president and CEO of Timothy Zilke said in the release. “This is made possible by the support of our many award sponsors, whose ranks include some of the best-known names in the industry. We are proud to partner with Honda to recognize Brad's commitment to excellence in providing the very best in auto repair. This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year and Brad represents the best of the best.”
Casper native Cadwell didn't plan to pursue a career in mechanics while he was growing up. He started off working on his own car, because he couldn’t afford to pay someone else for maintenance and repairs, he said. His mother has told him that as a kid, though, he’d take all of his toys apart and then put them back together. He always wanted to know how they worked.
He won the Plymouth AAA Troubleshooting contest as a teen at Natrona County High School. He wasn’t sure what he wanted to do and the contest landed him a scholarship to WyoTech in Laramie.
He returned to Casper after he graduated and went to work for Honda of Casper when it was then Max’s Honda. He thought he'd work there for a little while, but he's enjoyed it and stayed.
“Yeah it’s a pretty challenging job. And that's one of the things I like about it. ... You never know what's going to come in every day.”
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner