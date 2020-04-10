Cheyenne WYTEC plans to close
Cheyenne WYTEC plans to close

CHEYENNE (WNE) – All signs point to a California-based biomedical company closing its Cheyenne location in the near future.

Innovive, which is registered locally as WYTEC, employs around 30 people in Cheyenne. Until recently, the company was making plans to expand its local facilities.

But over the past two weeks, those plans appear to have changed.

An internal memo obtained by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle shows that Dee L. Conger, Innovive’s CEO, told WYTEC employees March 25 that “it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our WYTEC operation” in Cheyenne.

“Our plans are to wind up our operations entirely over the coming few months,” the memo reads.

WYTEC, whose corporate representatives could not be reached for comment by press time Thursday, last month failed to secure a recommendation from the Wyoming Business Council for $6 million in grants and loans that would have helped cover expansion costs.

WYTEC is operating temporarily in the Aviation Professional Building on Airport Parkway in Cheyenne, and primarily develops sterilized rodent cages for medical research.

