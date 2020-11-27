Commercial registered agents bring unanticipated consequences in Sheridan

Commercial registered agents do have certain duties required by the state. For example, they must maintain the name and address of directors, officers, limited liability company managers or members or others serving in similar capacities. They also must serve as the communication contact for the businesses they represent.

Outside of that, though, registered agents have few legal responsibilities. The businesses they represent do not actually have to do business in or have a footprint in Wyoming. If formed here, the business simply needs a certificate of authority from the states in which it does conduct business.

Von Krosigk noted attorneys used to charge between $1,000 and $2,000 to help form a business, taking into account the unique needs of each and, in a way, vetting their legitimacy. After all, if an attorney is going to serve as a registered agent for a business, that means their name is attached to the company publicly, while other members' names — for LLCs in particular — are not as readily available.