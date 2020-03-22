Disaster loans now available for Wyoming small businesses

The U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering low-interest loans for small businesses in Wyoming that are feeling economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.

Small businesses, private nonprofits and small agricultural cooperatives may quality for loans of up to $2 million, according to the Small Business Administration.

“Wyoming runs on small business, and we know how challenging these times can be," Amy Lea, SBA Wyoming district director, said in an announcement. "COVID-19 has placed many of us in uncharted territory, but the SBA remains committed to helping small businesses navigate this situation as it progresses."