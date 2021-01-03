DMOS Collective moves from Oregon to Wyoming during pandemic

DMOS, which stands for Do My Own (Stuff), has grown from a single invention — a shovel highly regarded in the ski and snowboard community — to a recognized company in the automotive and outdoor industry.

For three years, Pieper traveled from Jackson to Portland on a monthly basis to oversee research and development, prototyping and production. After all, she was operating out of an office in Jackson and didn’t have a shop. So, when the opportunity to partner with a recognized factory near downtown Portland occurred, she jumped at the chance.

"Between 2017 and 2020, we launched all of DMOS' mounts (and) we launched the Alpha series shovel," she said. "When we started, we only had the Stealth. We had like one shovel when we started. Today we have, depending on all the different variations of steel and aluminum and finishes, we probably have 10 different models of shovels and three different models mounts and six different models of bags."

But when COVID-19 cases began wreaking havoc throughout Oregon in March, Brown issued strict regulations on businesses to curb the number of coronavirus cases hitting the state. At the time, Pieper was still flying from Jackson to Portland, but she recognized the increasing difficulty DMOS faced going forward.