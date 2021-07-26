$1.5 million in funding confirmed for three Wyoming hydrogen projects

For the fuel to be considered blue, the vast majority of carbon emissions must be captured and sequestered. Otherwise, it’s classified as gray — a category that encompasses virtually all of the hydrogen produced on an industrial scale today.

Hydrogen can be combined with carbon dioxide to create synthetic natural gas, which some clean energy advocates view more favorably than drilled gas.

“I think what blue hydrogen, and other things like it, represents is a way for Wyoming to continue to be marketable in the gas space, because of what consumers, particularly in high-populated areas, are demanding,” Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said in an interview last week.

The projects funded through the Energy Authority program include a mix of blue and green hydrogen proposals.

Williams Companies will receive close to $1 million for a proposed $1.2 million analysis of green hydrogen potential in southwestern Wyoming, which it hopes will lead to construction of a future billion-dollar hydrogen and synthetic natural gas hub in the state.