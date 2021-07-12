$1.5 million in funding could go to three Wyoming hydrogen project finalists

More than $450,000 in program funding is earmarked for regional energy company Black Hills Energy, which proposed an $815,000 hydrogen combustion demonstration project at its Cheyenne Prairie Generating Station.

During the first of two project phases, Black Hills Energy will conduct feasibility studies and an engineering assessment of equipment modifications for hydrogen combustion. In phase two, which it hopes to reach by 2023, the company plans to begin combustion testing using blended hydrogen and natural gas.

Jason Hartman, director of power delivery at Black Hills Energy, described the project as an important first step in proving the feasibility of hydrogen development in Wyoming. “We see this as an excellent opportunity to be part of the state’s energy future,” he said.

The remaining $20,000 will go to Jonah Energy, a Denver, CO-based oil and gas developer operating in Wyoming’s Jonah Field. In partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the company will invest a total of $50,000 into a plan for using leftover renewable power to create hydrogen, then convert it into renewable natural gas — a process called biomethanation.