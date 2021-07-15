2020 coal production down 21 percent in Wyoming, lowest in US since 1965

The sudden drop in demand was an anomaly — and the industry is recovering accordingly — but the downward trend hasn’t changed. U.S. coal production has halved in the last decade.

“It’s just a fact that utilities are scaling back their coal use,” said Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association. “We’re not going to turn off the lights and shut down the mines here tomorrow. We’re going to be around for a long time.”

Coal still provides between 20% and 23% of the U.S. electricity supply, he said, “and it’s going to be like that for a while.”

Wyoming produced 41% of the nation’s coal in 2020, according to the EIA.

Nationally, coal production increased in the first half of 2021 to meet rising electricity demand, though not to 2019 levels. The EIA estimates that U.S. coal production this year will be 15% higher than in 2020, and it expects this year’s exports to exceed last year’s by 21%.

Production in Wyoming is up 8% over last year, and many of the 572 coal industry jobs lost last year are returning as fuel demand rises, Deti said.