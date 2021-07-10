216 projects funded in second round of Energy Rebound Program

The $12 million in CARES Act funding allocated for the second round of the Energy Rebound Program will be distributed among 216 selected projects, the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission announced Friday.
Gov. Mark Gordon established the Energy Rebound Program last November in an effort to spur development and generate jobs in the struggling oil and gas industry. The program reimburses up to $500,000 per project for three types of activities interrupted by the pandemic-fueled energy market collapse: completing unfinished wells, redrilling existing wells and reclaiming abandoned wells.
“What this program was designed to do is really try to jump-start those projects that, because of COVID, maybe didn’t quite make economic sense,” said Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming.
In the first round of the program, which was administered by the Wyoming Business Council, 292 oil and gas projects received $30 million in CARES Act dollars. During last year’s cycle, Gordon doubled the original sum of $15 million in response to high demand.
This year, even though 744 of the 864 proposed projects submitted between June 15 and June 25 were found to be eligible for the program, the available funding did not change. Roughly one-third of proposals were selected to receive support and can have their work reimbursed through the end of the year.
“Oil and gas is such a big driver of the state economy and employs so many people in Wyoming, and when we see those drops in demand and drops in drilling across the state, that can really have massive impacts on Wyoming’s economy,” McConnaughey said. “And given the fact that this program, the amount of money dedicated to it, we will see come back through taxes and other revenues — it’s beneficial to the state of Wyoming.”
In most cases, a grant of up to $500,000 won’t cover entire projects. Most companies chosen for the program still have to source funding for any remaining costs independently.
“Because of that additional required investment from these companies, if they didn’t believe that it would make sense to utilize that money, they wouldn’t apply, because they would still be investing their own money as well. So that really kind of combats this idea that there could be frivolous or wasted money there,” McConnaughey said.
But after the last cycle awarded a lopsided distribution of resources to applicants, Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, wants to know what share of this year’s funds will go to smaller companies that wouldn’t have been able to pay for their proposed projects without government assistance.
Last year, “basically, what we found is that the larger companies got by far the majority of the money,” Anderson said. “So it’d be interesting to see if that was the case with this round as well.”
With the CARES Act reserve now dwindling, the state is unlikely to hold a third round of the Energy Rebound Program. The Powder River Basin Resource Council questioned the decision to have a second.
“We’re a year out of the original funding,and certainly on the way out of the pandemic — in Wyoming at least — in terms of restrictions and different reasons why industry may need this money,” she said. “I mean, we’re sitting at over $70 a barrel of oil right now. So the need to give this kind of subsidy to industry is rapidly depleting, if it exists at all.”