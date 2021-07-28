$300 million in stimulus money earmarked for coal communities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eastern and western Wyoming ranked eighth and ninth, respectively, on the report’s list of priority areas. Of the state’s 23 counties, 21 were identified by the report as having high concentrations of coal sector jobs.

“West of the Mississippi production, led by Wyoming, grew rapidly from the early 1970s, reaching a peak in 2008, and fell by roughly 33% since that time,” the report reads. “Coal mining communities across the United States are struggling — and many, particularly in Appalachia, have been struggling for decades.”

The program is open to applicants anywhere in the country who can demonstrate economic hardship as a result of changes in the coal sector, including Economic Development Districts, Native tribes, local governments, institutions of higher education and nonprofits. Individuals and for-profit groups are not eligible for program support.

“In order to qualify to get the money, you have to prove to us that you’ll have an equity lens,” Raimondo said. “I have to make sure that women, people of color, veterans, people who’ve been left out will be included in this. So it’s a lens that we’re going to take across the $3 billion.”

Applications are now open and will be reviewed on a rolling basis. The suggested submission deadline is March 15, 2022.

“10 years from now, we will have communities that are a beehive of economic activity that, five years ago, were distressed,” Raimondo said.

