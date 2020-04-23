300 workers laid off at three Powder River Basin mines

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

About 300 workers have been laid off this week at three Powder River Basin coal mines, adding to a string of bad news for Wyoming’s already struggling coal industry as it responds to deep cuts in demand exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leading coal company Peabody Energy announced Thursday it will layoff 170 workers at Wyoming's largest mine, North Antelope Rochelle.

Coal firm Navajo Transitional Energy Company also announced 130 layoffs at its Antelope and Spring Creek mines in the Powder River Basin on Thursday. Seventy-three miners were laid off at Spring Creek Mine, which sits in southern Montana and employs workers from northern Wyoming. Another 57 workers at the Antelope Mine in Wyoming were let go.

Both companies cited tough economic conditions and declining demand for coal as reasons for reducing its workforces.

“We regret the hardship that this decision creates for families and our communities,” Clark Moseley, CEO of Navajo Transitional Energy Company, said in a statement. “We are confident in our projections for future sales, and all mines will continue operations to fulfill orders as we look to better days ahead."