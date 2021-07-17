47 gray wolf tags to be issued for 2021 hunt

“It’s a lot easier to manage for numbers of wolves than it is for breeding pairs,” Thompson said. But the number of breeding pairs correlates closely with total population, enabling the Game and Fish Department to limit its tag allowance to a number with a high probability of leaving 10 or more breeding pairs. It ended the season with 11 breeding pairs in 2018, 13 in 2019 and 11 in 2020.

When wolves were still on the Endangered Species List, upwards of 20 were still killed by the agency every year through depredation efforts. “What [hunts] can do is gradually shift, over time, wolves from agency take to hunter take,” Thompson said.

Many wolf conservation advocates are pushing for lower hunting quotas and more self-regulation of wolf populations. Thompson said wolves don’t self-regulate until they’ve significantly exceeded their carrying capacity, and require human intervention to maintain stable populations.

“Wolf populations can expand rapidly,” he said. “They’ll saturate suitable habitat.”

But during the public comment portion of the meeting, Lisa Robertson, co-founder of trapping reform organization Wyoming Untrapped, told the commission that maintaining such a low wolf population jeopardizes the species and their integral ecological niche.

“These minimum numbers were not intended to be the long-term population goals for wolves, but rather the minimum numbers necessary to prevent wolves from requiring the protections of the Endangered Species Act,” Robertson said.

