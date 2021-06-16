60 apply for Energy Rebound Program grants on first day

The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission received about 60 applications for the Energy Rebound Program within roughly a day of the application period opening.

While 60 may sound like a lot of applications in one day, it is about what the commission expected, according to deputy supervisor Tom Kropatsch. He expects those already submitted to be "the majority of the applications," but the portal is open for another eight days.

The program, which was created in November of last year, is geared toward boosting the state’s struggling oil and gas industry as it recovers from the energy downturn exacerbated by COVID-19. Specifically, the relief will go toward drilled but uncompleted oil and gas wells, wells that were unable to be re-completed, and plugging and abandonment projects that couldn’t be finished due to the pandemic.

This is the second time the commission and the Wyoming Governor's Office has offered these grants through the program.

Gov. Mark Gordon allocated $12 million towards the second round of the program. Every application that is accepted can receive a maximum $500,000.