92 Bridger mine layoffs have been anticipated for years

“It was an operation that fed the Jim Bridger power plant right there,” Deti said. “There’s a lot of coal in that area, and they just found an area of coal that was best mined underground. They had a little plan to do it over a 10, 12 year period — and that’s what they did.”

Bridger Coal Company has been curtailing the number of underground mine workers for years in anticipation of the 2021 closure. Since 2017, 53 underground mine employees have transferred to the surface mine, and another five have transferred to other PacifiCorp subsidiaries, said Tiffany Erickson, the company’s media relations manager.

Of the 92 remaining workers who will be impacted by the mine’s closure, 15 will move immediately to jobs at the neighboring surface mine, and 10 will retire, Erickson said. The company expects 10-12 additional positions to open at the surface mine before the underground mine shutters.

The expected transitions and retirements still leave upwards of 50 workers lacking a clear path to employment after November.

“That’s just the nature of a surface mine versus an underground mine,” Anderson said. “Not everybody is going to be able to work at the surface mine.”