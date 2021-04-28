A 21-year-old Wyomingite looks for solutions to the state's economic troubles

Emilee Thomas, a lifelong resident of Sweetwater County, is a student at Western Wyoming Community College, majoring in sociology.
The Star-Tribune recently interviewed the 21-year-old to learn her ideas for how the state can adapt to changing energy markets and climate change. Thomas recently wrote an editorial in response to the Biden administration’s decision to pause federal leasing of lands and minerals to oil and gas development. The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.
Camille Erickson: As you were growing up, how did you see your community change, and in what ways did it change?
Emilee Thomas: Green River isn’t as much a part of coal mining; it’s more trona. I remember as a little kid, friends leaving all the time. In elementary school, there were always kids coming, or there was always somebody who moved away, just because their parents worked in mines. I also have experienced Wyoming having a lot of profit from mining. My school never had a problem (with) funding. When I was in K-12, I don’t remember that ever being an issue. Now that I’ve gotten to college, they’re laying off people left and right. So, I’ve seen the boom and the bust, and I’m only 21 years old.
CE: When you were younger, did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?
ET: When I was little, it wasn’t about a career choice, because I wanted to be a cowgirl. But I’ve always wanted to be a mom, for example. I’ve always wanted to be a mom. And for a long time, I thought that was just because of the more conservative values of my family. But as I got older, I started to realize that was just an innate part of who I was. I just wanted to care about people.
CE: As you were growing up, did you see yourself staying in Wyoming?
ET: I guess I felt like Wyoming wasn’t a place for me. I felt very unwelcome having an opinion that wasn’t typical with other people. I thought I had to leave Wyoming in order to be myself. But I do love Wyoming, because it’s where I’ve lived my whole life, and it’s a very special place to me. It’s beautiful. I didn’t want to leave Wyoming, but I felt like I didn’t have a choice. I felt like it would be healthier for me to live somewhere with more like-minded individuals. But once my op-ed came out, and I got a lot of support. I started to realize that I can stay here and make the changes I want to see, or at least help make the changes I want to see.
I want to live in a place where my future kids could learn to be what I think is a good person. Somewhere I feel like I could prosper. It’s totally possible for me to prosper here. I just didn’t realize that it was possible for long time.
CE: Can you tell me a bit more about what you think Wyoming needs to do to adapt to the changing energy landscape? What have you observed in your community?
ET: The main response I’ve seen is the resistance to change. For example, people will talk about how important oil and gas is and back oil and gas workers and coal workers. Sometimes they acknowledge the fact that (fossil fuels) are bad for the environment, but then they say, “Oh, but wind turbines and solar panels are also bad for an environment in a different way.” And so it’s more discrediting the different kinds of energy. But at the same time, it makes me realize that we can’t make those sources of clean energy better if we don’t investigate them. Everything is a give and take. There’s always going to be something bad about however we make energy, because it’s a resource and resources are always connected to some kind of exploitation.
So, you have to figure out ways to make them better. I mean, it seems like it’s easy to say, “Oh, this is worse, or just as bad as what we’re doing now.” But you really have to look at what everything entails.
You have to dig deeper.
CE: What role do you think Wyoming could have in helping combat climate change and why in your mind is that important?
ET: I think Wyoming could have a really major role, because energy is one of our main resources. And I think that if we take the opportunity to switch to cleaner energy, we’re going to regret what happens later a lot less. I think we’re going to have to change. It’s for our benefit to change sooner, because the world is going to change whether or not we want to. Our economy is reliant on how we decide to handle the energy problem.
CE: If you were a state lawmaker, what would be your priorities? What would you suggest the state do to respond to the energy transition?
ET: I would push for an investigation into how we could better implement clean energy. I would want to make it so that it was a smooth transition, because people are worried about their jobs. And that’s the reality of the situation: People are worried about switching to clean energy, because they’re worried about what’s going to happen to their families.
But I think that if we did a transition in an efficient way, we don’t have to have people worry about their families.
I think a good place to start is seeing how it works on a county level. I think we just need to start though. I think that’s the most simple straightforward way — we need to start looking into how we can do that, and how we can save people’s jobs at the same time.
CE: What other ideas would be a priority for you if you were a legislator?
ET: I think that living up to our name as the Equality State in general is the number one thing that I would want to focus on if I were a lawmaker. I would want to focus on making sure that everyone has equal opportunities for education. Education in general would it be a very big priority for me, because I did want to be a teacher; that was my major before I got into sociology. I think education is so important. Especially since we have a small population, we need to stand out somehow.
