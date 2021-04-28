A 21-year-old Wyomingite looks for solutions to the state's economic troubles

You have to dig deeper.

CE: What role do you think Wyoming could have in helping combat climate change and why in your mind is that important?

ET: I think Wyoming could have a really major role, because energy is one of our main resources. And I think that if we take the opportunity to switch to cleaner energy, we’re going to regret what happens later a lot less. I think we’re going to have to change. It’s for our benefit to change sooner, because the world is going to change whether or not we want to. Our economy is reliant on how we decide to handle the energy problem.

CE: If you were a state lawmaker, what would be your priorities? What would you suggest the state do to respond to the energy transition?

ET: I would push for an investigation into how we could better implement clean energy. I would want to make it so that it was a smooth transition, because people are worried about their jobs. And that’s the reality of the situation: People are worried about switching to clean energy, because they’re worried about what’s going to happen to their families.

But I think that if we did a transition in an efficient way, we don’t have to have people worry about their families.