A federal court invalidated major land-use plans in Montana. What could the decision mean for Wyoming?

Many have alleged he abused his position by opening up too much federal land to energy development, rolling back environmental protections to serve private interests at the expense of the climate and negating the bureau’s multiple use mandate.

The groups listed amendments for a resource management plan to make way for the Moneta Divide oil and gas project in Wyoming as an example, according to court documents reviewed by the Star-Tribune. A resource management plan amendment for the Converse County oil and gas project could also be challenged.

However, before any of these decisions could be invalidated, groups would have to bring their case to court, according to Alan Rogers, communications director for the Wyoming Outdoor Council.

"The court decision the other day only referred to three specific resource management plans, and it sets a pretty clear precedent," he said. "But additional litigation would be required to overturn these other plans." Pendley approved 30 resource management plans and amendments during his tenure as acting head, according to an analysis by the National Audubon Society and National Wildlife Federation.