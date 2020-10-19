A federal court invalidated major land-use plans in Montana. What could the decision mean for Wyoming?

A Montana federal court's decision on Friday to invalidate several land-use plans approved by the Bureau of Land Management could place similar Wyoming public land plans in jeopardy.
The U.S. District Court of Montana overturned two resource management plans and an amendment made to another land-use plan, because they were approved under then-acting head of the bureau, William Perry Pendley. The governor of Montana and the state's Department of Natural Resources filed the lawsuit.
The recent ruling against the federal agency has sparked concern among some in Wyoming that plans and projects approved here could eventually be challenged too.
The Star-Tribune explains what the court case could mean for Wyoming.
Who is William Perry Pendley?
A self-described "public interest attorney" from Wyoming, Pendley now serves as the BLM's deputy director of policy and programs, effectively managing 245 million acres of public land across the country. But over the past year, he also fulfilled some roles as the acting director of the agency.
The BLM has not had an official director for four years, but Secretary of the Interior Department David Bernhardt had issued and renewed orders to give Pendley the authority to act as the agency’s head by performing "delegable, non-exclusive duties and functions." Pendley called the orders “perfectly legal.” But a Montana judge disagreed last month.
Where did this debacle begin?
Before understanding why the governor of Montana would sue the federal government over three resource management plans, it helps to go back to another court decision made last month.
On Sept. 25, a federal court declared Pendley had “served unlawfully" as the acting director for 424 days.
According to District Judge Brian Morris’ Sept. 25 decision, the Trump administration failed to properly follow the statutory requirements of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act when allowing Pendley to remain in his post as a temporary appointee for 15 months.
What’s more, the administration neglected to garner an official confirmation vote from Congress on the appointment as head of the bureau, as required by law. The September court decision effectively enjoined Pendley from acting in a directorial capacity and made any decisions delivered under his watch potentially invalid.
The Trump administration criticized last month's ruling and moved to appeal. In an Oct. 6 interview with the Star-Tribune, Pendley said he firmly disagreed with the court’s decision, had not been ousted, and would continue to fulfill his duties as assigned. For now, Bernhardt has been responsible for signing documents and performing duties of the BLM director.
Why were three resource management plans in Montana challenged?
After the federal court determined Pendley served unlawfully as the BLM's director in September, the governor of Montana took the agency to court again, this time to invalidate decisions made during Pendley's tenure, including a trio of resource management plans.
According to Bullock, the plans approved under Pendley's watch as the "unlawful" director should be invalidated.
The court agreed on Friday and sided with the governor.
How did the Bureau of Land Management respond?
The BLM slammed the court's decision, calling it "outrageous."
"The lawsuit filed by the Governor of Montana and Montana Department of Natural Resources now comes at the expense of the great people of Montana who, for the time being, are subjected to decades old (resource management plans) that limit Montanans’ ability to work, recreate, and conserve our public lands," a spokesman for the agency said in a written statement.
The BLM is now reviewing "all legal options," but will acquiesce to both court orders in the meantime, the spokesman said.
What are stakeholders in Wyoming saying?
The most recent court decision once again complicates Pendley's role at the BLM, and could undermine the decisions he has made over the last 15 months, if additional lawsuits are filed.
Though the three plans invalidated this month in court only applied to Montana public lands, land management plans and projects in other states, including Wyoming, could potentially be overturned too.
Conservation groups, including Western Environmental Law Center, Western Watersheds Project, Center for Biological Diversity and WildEarth Guardians, filed a brief providing the Montana court with examples of actions taken under Pendley early this month.
Many have alleged he abused his position by opening up too much federal land to energy development, rolling back environmental protections to serve private interests at the expense of the climate and negating the bureau’s multiple use mandate.
The groups listed amendments for a resource management plan to make way for the Moneta Divide oil and gas project in Wyoming as an example, according to court documents reviewed by the Star-Tribune. A resource management plan amendment for the Converse County oil and gas project could also be challenged.
However, before any of these decisions could be invalidated, groups would have to bring their case to court, according to Alan Rogers, communications director for the Wyoming Outdoor Council.
"The court decision the other day only referred to three specific resource management plans, and it sets a pretty clear precedent," he said. "But additional litigation would be required to overturn these other plans." Pendley approved 30 resource management plans and amendments during his tenure as acting head, according to an analysis by the National Audubon Society and National Wildlife Federation.
The Petroleum Association of Wyoming also said its unclear how Friday's decision could ultimately impact oil and gas developers operating on public land in Wyoming. It remains to be seen if any of Pendley's decisions related to Wyoming will be tested in the courts.
Michael Pearlman, communications director for Wyoming's governor, said Gov. Mark Gordon did not plan to challenge decisions by Pendley.
Pearlman told the Star-Tribune: "(Gordon) and the Attorney General's office are carefully monitoring the Montana district court decisions to see if Wyoming BLM actions are impacted."
