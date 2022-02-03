A judge vacated offshore oil and gas leases due to climate change. What does that mean for Wyoming?

The Biden administration held the largest-ever U.S. offshore lease sale in November. Last week, a federal judge deemed its environmental analysis inadequate and invalidated the sale.

Industry is frustrated. Environmental groups are thrilled. But backers and opponents alike are now looking ahead to the onshore Bureau of Land Management (BLM) oil and gas leasing auction expected early this year.

While the offshore leasing decision doesn’t directly impact onshore lease sales, Wyoming may still be affected.

All of the 195 Wyoming parcels — 179,001 acres — being considered for leasing in the upcoming sale were nominated under the Trump administration, but deemed eligible for leasing by the bureau under the Biden administration following an additional environmental assessment.

No one is entirely sure how the decision by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras to void the Gulf of Mexico leases might shape the BLM’s choices about how many onshore parcels to sell. Nor are they sure how a future legal challenge to the onshore leases, which have undergone more thorough environmental review than their offshore counterparts, might fare in court.

“It is hard to say what impact Judge Contreras’ ruling on Gulf Shore leases will have in Wyoming considering it has been 412 days since the BLM last held a lease auction in Wyoming,” Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune.

McConnaughey noted that U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who in June ordered the Biden administration to resume quarterly lease sales, prompting the Gulf sale, also required it to hold quarterly onshore sales. Wyoming has not had a federal oil and gas lease sale in more than a year.

According to Mike Freeman, a senior attorney for Earthjustice, an environmental group that sued over the Gulf lease sale, the undoing of the Biden administration’s offshore leases “illustrates the entire point behind why BLM had been postponing onshore and offshore wind sales last year.”

By not accounting for climate impacts, Freeman said, the agency was not complying with federal laws that mandate comprehensive environmental review.

“The Gulf sale failed to do a credible climate analysis,” he said. “But climate analysis is really only the first part of the process. The second step is that BLM has to use that analysis to make the right decision for our climate and environment.”

For the onshore lease sales, the agency did that analysis. And it found, Freeman said, that Wyoming’s proposed leases alone could produce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to adding 400,000 new cars to the road.

“Moving forward with the proposed land sale would be exactly the wrong decision,” he said.

Environmental group WildEarth Guardians successfully blocked development of more than 300,000 acres of Wyoming leases sold in 2015 and 2016 due to inadequate climate analysis. Jeremy Nichols, the organization’s climate and energy program director, said last week’s ruling comes on the heels of that previous climate victory.

“What this latest ruling really stands for,” he said, is that BLM “can’t continue to say (climate) doesn’t matter, or that their actions are insignificant. They need to acknowledge the reality: that they do matter, and that they are significant.”

The American Petroleum Institute, however, denounced the decision in a statement Friday, arguing that the Gulf ruling would exacerbate uncertainty among U.S. oil and gas operators — potentially further slowing their incremental return to pre-pandemic production — while increasing the nation’s dependence on imported fuel.

After weathering two volatile and uncertain years, producers are being unfairly vilified, trade groups argue.

“The industry is resilient — having met challenge after challenge over its history — but the federal government, and the courts, continue to play Lucy with the political football that is energy policy,” McConnaughey said. “Good grief, it is no wonder the industry is wary of the outcome.”

How the Biden administration chooses to proceed with onshore leasing remains to be seen. But neither side is satisfied with its actions to date.

Industry says the federal leasing restrictions have been too extreme.

The industry has substantially reduced its emissions over time, McConnaughey said, and proven that it is “committed to continual progress in sustainability.”

Environmentalists, meanwhile, say the federal government hasn’t done enough.

“As much as this administration has disappointed us, we are still going to hold them to the expectations that they’ve promised,” Nichols said. “And that’s to take climate seriously and to truly take action to clean up greenhouse gas emissions.”

Nichols hopes the Gulf decision will embolden the BLM to act on its climate analysis and reduce its onshore lease offerings, including in Wyoming.

Industry believes doing so would be a mistake.

