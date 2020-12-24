A look back at one of the most volatile years in oil's history

The ubiquitous heads of pumpjacks, usually faithfully bobbing up and down across Wyoming’s landscapes, largely came to a standstill this year. A series of events devastated the U.S. oil and gas business, and the Equality State was not immune to the damage.

This past year, Wyoming oil and gas developers have been slammed by depressed market conditions caused by a glut in oil supply worldwide and a global economic recession.

Price volatility has long been a normal fixture in oil and gas global markets. Oil and gas operators said Wyoming’s energy industry knows how to ride the choppy waves of the global market. But this year was different.

In March, a global oil price war broke out between Russia and Saudi Arabia and sent prices tumbling. Simultaneously, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the economy to a near standstill, chilling demand for fuel.

By April, the glut in supply and drought in demand caused oil prices to go negative. West Texas Intermediate contracts for May sold at negative $40 per barrel, plummeting roughly 300% a day before the deadline to purchase them.