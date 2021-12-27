A look back at the yearlong freeze on federal oil and gas leasing

Days after being sworn into office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that suspended new oil and gas leasing indefinitely, pending an internal review of the federal leasing program. In Wyoming, where oil and gas producers were still reeling from cratering demand amid last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns, the decision didn’t go over well.

Wyoming’s congressional delegation quickly introduced legislation in both chambers of Congress that attempted to block the moratorium.

“The legislation I am introducing today would safeguard against these damaging orders, and prevent the job loss, higher energy costs, and loss of revenue that promises to come with them,” Rep. Liz Cheney said in a statement in January. “These bills will defend the interests of the people of Wyoming and our nation, and I will work with partners in Washington to push for their consideration.”

Wyoming is the No. 1 natural gas producer and No. 2 oil producer on federal lands. The state earned roughly $58 million from federal oil and gas lease sales in 2018 and roughly $22 million in 2019. But that revenue made up a small fraction of the $1.67 billion — including $740 million in public education funding — that oil and gas production contributed to Wyoming’s economy in 2019.

Throughout the moratorium, the federal government continued to approve permits on existing leases, averting state leaders’ fears of a major budgetary crisis.

In March, the state sued over the leasing pause in the U.S. District Court for Wyoming. The lawsuit alleged that the Biden administration was violating several federal laws, including the Mineral Leasing Act of 1920, which mandates that “lease sales shall be held for each State where eligible lands are available at least quarterly.”

Three months later, in a separate case, a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the moratorium and ordered the Biden administration to resume quarterly leasing in accordance with the Mineral Leasing Act. While a final ruling has not yet been made, the judge's requirement remains in effect.

It’s now been more than a year since Wyoming’s last federal lease sale, which earned about $3.5 million for the state in mid-December 2020.

The Bureau of Land Management announced in August that it would hold its next onshore lease sale in early 2022, and that it was considering 459 previously nominated parcels of Wyoming land, spanning more than 568,000 acres, for the upcoming sale. In November, the agency published the results of its environmental review, and the number of eligible parcels shrank to 195.

Many of the tracts were deferred from the upcoming sale due to the presence of priority sage grouse habitat or other unspecified environmental worries, likely including climate change. The move drew praise from many conservation groups and criticism from industry.

Following the announcement, Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune that "it is clear that the BLM is continuing its efforts to make public lands energy development as expensive and difficult as possible."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.