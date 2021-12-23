A new federal office could finance the emerging energy technologies Wyoming is banking on

Just over a month after Congress passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, federal agencies have already directed millions of dollars toward Wyoming. Millions more are expected to follow — including from a new Department of Energy office focused on emerging clean energy technologies.

Wyoming committed this summer to an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy that embraces clean energy without excluding coal, oil or natural gas. Now, the state is looking for low-carbon ways to continue using its existing hydrocarbon resources and infrastructure, in the hopes of preserving local jobs and sustaining local economies.

The infrastructure law allocated $62 billion toward clean energy demonstration programs within the Department of Energy (DOE). Of that, more than $20 billion will go toward the establishment of an Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, the agency announced Tuesday.

Wyoming’s congressional delegation — Rep. Liz Cheney and Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis — voted against the bill.

“This new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations reflects President Biden’s commitment to help Americans turn on the lights in their homes, drive to work, and power their businesses using clean, affordable, and sustainable energy,” said Mitch Landrieu, White House senior adviser and infrastructure implementation coordinator, in a statement. “This office will make life easier and safer for Americans all across the country.”

The office is designed to fund exactly the types of emerging technologies Wyoming is banking on — along with utility-scale battery storage — in order to fill a “critical innovation gap” as the economy decarbonizes.

Unlike coal and nuclear, wind and solar produce electricity intermittently. Utilities are building more renewables, but they’re also seeking low-carbon power sources to contribute the proportion of baseload power historically provided by coal.

“Thanks to the investments Congress made in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations will move clean energy technologies out of the lab and into local and regional economies across the country, proving the value of technologies that can deliver for communities, businesses, and markets,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a statement.

Wyoming is already recognized as a leader on carbon capture, utilization and storage. Though the technology will likely be commercialized too late to save coal, it has remained a federal priority for use in other hard-to-decarbonize sectors.

Now, the state wants to become a leader in the clean hydrogen and advanced nuclear industries, which could provide new uses for natural gas and retiring coal plants, respectively. The Wyoming Energy Authority awarded $1.5 billion to three hydrogen feasibility studies this year. And nuclear developer TerraPower announced last month that it plans to build its first advanced nuclear reactor at the retiring Naughton Power Plant in Kemmerer.

