A photographic look at Mesa Natural Gas
A photographic look at Mesa Natural Gas

Mesa Natural Gas Solutions LLC, a power solutions provider, is taking full advantage of the glut in natural gas. The Wyoming-based company helps oil and gas operators make use of the abundant, inexpensive resource.

Instead of using costly diesel to power remote oil and gas fields, Mesa Solutions engineered natural gas generators to fuel everything from pumping units to large micro-grids.

Funneling natural gas all the way to a customer often earns pennies on the dollar for an operator. So, many have to turn to flaring, a process of burning off excess natural gas. Though an oil and gas operator in Wyoming can flare up to 60,000 cubic feet of natural gas per day from an oil well, the practice is still discouraged by regulators. Flaring above the limit or shutting down production can be costly.

That’s where Mesa Solutions leverages the wealth of natural gas Wyoming has on hand.

The company captures the stranded natural gas and converts it into electrical power for use on site.

Follow the latest on Wyoming’s energy industry at @camillereports

Energy and Natural Resources Reporter

Camille Erickson covers the state's energy industries. She received her master's degree at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Before moving to Casper in 2019, she reported on business and labor in Minneapolis, Chicago and Washington.

