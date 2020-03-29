A photographic look at Mesa Natural Gas

Pat Humecky works on the external shell of a generator nearing completion at Mesa Solutions in Evansville. Mesa's generators are designed to power oil and gas wells with gas captured on-site.
Roy Boatman works inside a Mesa Solutions generator nearing completion. Mesa's generators can run on natural gas or propane.
Gary Bushnell, right, and Randi Clark, left, work on different stages of wiring while completing a panel that acts as the "brain" of a Mesa Solutions generator at the company's manufacturing facility in Evansville.
Completed generators produced by Mesa Solutions sit on a lot outside their shop in Evansville waiting to be shipped out. Each generator is tested on-site before being sent to clients.
Gilbert Vega secures wires in an external panel for a Mesa Solutions generator nearing completion on Nov. 21 in Evansville.
Senior Business Development Manager for Mesa Natural Gas Solutions Trey Lawson stands on the warehouse floor surrounded by generators in the process of construction. Hanging on the wall behind Lawson are an American flag and flags for the four branches of the United States military. Mesa is a company founded by veterans and it recruits veterans, including Lawson, who served in the Navy.
Two Mesa Natural Gas Solutions generators are tested outside the Evansville warehouse.
Cruz Cabral gives a tour of the Mesa Natural Gas Solutions warehouse in Evansville. Cabral stands between two generators in various stages of construction. The company has sent a number of generators to wine country in California in light of wildfires and blackouts there.
Mesa Natural Gas Solutions LLC, a power solutions provider, is taking full advantage of the glut in natural gas. The Wyoming-based company helps oil and gas operators make use of the abundant, inexpensive resource.
Instead of using costly diesel to power remote oil and gas fields, Mesa Solutions engineered natural gas generators to fuel everything from pumping units to large micro-grids.
Funneling natural gas all the way to a customer often earns pennies on the dollar for an operator. So, many have to turn to flaring, a process of burning off excess natural gas. Though an oil and gas operator in Wyoming can flare up to 60,000 cubic feet of natural gas per day from an oil well, the practice is still discouraged by regulators. Flaring above the limit or shutting down production can be costly.
That’s where Mesa Solutions leverages the wealth of natural gas Wyoming has on hand.
The company captures the stranded natural gas and converts it into electrical power for use on site.
