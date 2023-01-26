A question of fairness? Solar tax proposal advances in Wyoming Legislature.

Wyoming lawmakers advanced a proposal Wednesday that would tax utility-scale solar power at the same rate as wind, after several members of the House Appropriations Committee argued that it would be unfair for the state to impose a production tax on some sources but not others.

“My whole idea here is that if we're going to tax wind, then solar ought to likewise be taxed at a similar rate. I don’t see the difference in the two,” said Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, sponsor of House Bill 124.

This isn’t the Wyoming Legislature’s first time trying to impose a tax on solar farms. An attempt in 2021, also sponsored by Sommers, died in the House Revenue Committee, as did an appropriations-backed version in 2020.

A half-dozen people urged the committee to kill the measure on Wednesday, including Ashley Harpstreith, executive director of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association, who said the bill “tries to modify behavior and discourages solar power development in the state.”

Where coal, oil and gas are subject to state and federal taxes when they’re extracted, wind farms in Wyoming have been subject to a $1-per-megawatt-hour generation tax since 2011. But Wyoming is taxing wind, Harpstreith and several others pointed out, very differently than it taxes fossil fuels.

“Adding solar to an already unequal tax does not make it more equal,” Harpstreith said.

Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, said he was surprised that the group — which he described as advocating for “how we need to tax fairly across the board and not favor one industry over another” — decided to oppose the bill.

“I don't understand why you think that it's equitable to not have a similar tax on solar as on wind,” he said.

But the taxpayers association wasn’t the only group to challenge that assertion. The developer of Wyoming’s largest wind energy project, Power Company of Wyoming, now also eyeing solar, took a similar position.

The American Clean Power Association warned that the tax would make Wyoming less competitive against other states, and a Casper-based construction company said it could threaten local jobs.

Only the Wyoming County Commissioners Association came out in favor, largely because of that same desire for fairness.

Harpstreith argued, however, that any tax on electricity production would fall primarily on electricity customers. And Kara Choquette, director of communications for Power Company of Wyoming, presented federal data to the committee: In 2020 and 2021, Wyoming exported 58% of the electricity it produced to other states, down from 67% in 1990.

In other words, Wyoming exports a much larger share of the fuels used to produce electricity — coal, oil and natural gas — than of electricity itself.

“The challenge,” Choquette said, “is that when there's an additional cost of electricity produced in Wyoming for these resources, it risks pushing that business outside of the state borders, because power plants can be built, generally, with wind and solar, about anywhere.”