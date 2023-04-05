A push to transform what’s left of the coal industry into a new source of prosperity is gathering steam in Wyoming.

Since the state took over as the country’s top coal producer in the 1980s, companies have invested considerable money not only in its mines and power plants, but in everything else needed to keep operations humming along — like power lines, railroad tracks, outbuildings and machinery.

Finding ways to reuse Wyoming’s existing coal assets could save hundreds of millions of dollars for the emerging industries trying to gain a foothold here, according to a more than 600-page inventory of the state’s coal sites sponsored by The Nature Conservancy.

The report, published on Monday, was authored by Gillette-based engineering consultant Waypoints Wyoming LLC, a company founded by Campbell County Commissioner Jim Ford. It identified 12 power plants and 24 mines across the state with the potential to be adapted to new industries.

“If you look at the trends in the nation, these sites are closing. It’s going to take 20 to 30 years for some of them, but that’s in process,” said Justin Loyka, energy programs manager for The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming.

The state’s first wave of major coal mine closures is on track to arrive in 2031, beginning with the Black Thunder and Belle Ayr mines — currently the second- and fourth-most productive coal mines in the country — along with the smaller Kemmerer Mine, the report estimated. Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain Power, Wyoming’s largest electric utility, intends to retire or convert all but two of its 11 remaining Wyoming coal units within the decade.

“We should look to take advantage for our economy and our communities where we can,” Loyka said. “And this is an area that offers a clear opportunity.”

Coal’s downward spiral over the last decade has been a tough reality for Wyoming to face. At the industry’s peak, it funneled roughly $1 billion per year into the state economy. These days, it still generates hundreds of millions of dollars per year. But with the U.S. electricity sector moving rapidly away from coal, even the industry’s biggest supporters are bracing for its continued decline.

The transmission infrastructure at Wyoming coal plants slated for retirement has drawn a lot of attention over the last few years, especially from the advanced nuclear industry. TerraPower, the Bill Gates-fronted nuclear developer planning to build a demonstration reactor at Kemmerer’s Naughton Power Plant, is leading the charge. It plans to release results from an ongoing study of the nuclear potential at other Rocky Mountain Power coal plants by the end of this year.

“Our research so far has revealed that the most valuable connection is the connection to the grid: the transmission connection and the substation,” said Christine King, director of a nuclear innovation program at the Idaho National Laboratory, during a media event Tuesday. It’s clear, she added, that retiring coal plants have plenty more to offer to nuclear developers — including the coal plants themselves.

TerraPower intends to build an entirely new electricity generation facility near Naughton.

But “you might envision, in the future, being able to directly connect to the steam cycle of some of our existing stations,” King said.

Meanwhile, there’s interest throughout Wyoming, including among lawmakers, in breathing new life into other coal assets that would otherwise be abandoned or destroyed, Loyka said. What the state lacked was an understanding of what, exactly, it had to work with — and who most stood to benefit.

“These sites are very well-suited to a large number of the activities that Wyoming is trying to bring in,” Loyka said. “This infrastructure is of very high value to new projects,” he added, “and if we can figure out a way to help folks navigate that … we have a chance to attract new projects to Wyoming.”

There’s another benefit to finding ways to use sites that have already been disturbed, too, Loyka said: It keeps new development out of intact wildlife habitat.

“We’re not looking to close down industries, we’re looking to bring in things that Wyoming is already pursuing,” he said, “and find this rare win-win-win situation for communities, state revenue and wildlife.”