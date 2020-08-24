A Wyoming health care clinic for all, powered by the sun

The system came in handy when, on July 31, a power outage swept through Laramie, including the neighborhood where the Downtown Clinic sits. Services at the clinic continued all the same and its vaccines were preserved, thanks to the battery storage. It ensured electricity continued to hum along, even during the blackout.

The benefits of the solar panels go far beyond just cost savings or emergency response, according to Gosar.

“Free health care shouldn’t be substandard health care,” Gosar said. “Free health care should be innovative. (The solar installation) is another step to say to patients, ‘Hey, you’re in a really interesting place, and there are people in that community who think that you’re important.”

Other Wyoming organizations that have had help transitioning to renewable energy through the program include the Lander Care and Share Food bank, the Girl Scout Council of Wyoming and The Soldier’s House.

“The power comes from the sun,” Rocky Mountain Power spokeswoman Tiffany Erickson said. “The (organizations) can then redirect the funding that they were previously putting into operation, utility and maintenance costs and refocus it on other tenants of their programs to better serve their communities and their clients and those that they’re helping.”