A year in, Wyoming rig count slowly recovering from drop to zero

A year after the number of drilling rigs in Wyoming fell to zero for the first time in more than a century, the state’s rig count is inching back up.

Oil prices have rebounded from their below-zero pandemic lows to more than $70 per barrel, outperforming expectations for this year. But new drilling in Wyoming has recovered more slowly than prices might suggest.

The average monthly rig count varies widely by year: 54 in 2015, 27 in 2016, 11 in 2017, 22 in 2018, 33 in 2019 — and eight in 2020. That count hit zero twice, first in June 2020 and again in August. It currently stands at 11.

Wyoming’s oil wells tend to be more highly concentrated on federal lands — where new drilling must undergo a more extensive regulatory process — and located farther from markets than wells in neighboring states. Wyoming also imposes higher taxes on oil and gas production compared with other states. Those factors all raise companies’ operating costs.

“The fact that we just have such an abundance of oil and gas here makes it an attractive place to be,” said Ryan McConnaughey, a spokesperson for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. “That being said, the prices for oil and gas have to be on the higher end globally for that to be a profitable venture for companies.”