Abandoned mine reclamation at risk after coal fee expires

“The more you look for, the more you see as time goes by,” Newton said. “Things like subsidence features — holes in the ground — open up that are above mines. So we're constantly dealing with new mining issues.”

A decades-old agreement with the Department of the Interior has ensured that half of the revenue collected from Wyoming mines gets returned to the state. It received $35.8 million from the program last year. And in spite of the proposed 20% fee cut, Wyoming would get more reclamation money under the new proposal, Newton said.

But because the AML program takes money from current mining operations and redirects it to historic cleanup sites, amending that structure always gets complicated, said Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council.

“Every time reauthorization comes around, there's quite a bit of dance and negotiation between coal producing states that produce a lot currently, like Wyoming, and states that had produced a lot historically, but don't produce a lot now, like Pennsylvania,” Anderson said.

The compromise between Barrasso and Manchin has been well received. As coal demand wanes, producers welcome the tax relief.