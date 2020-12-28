Act that aims to boost carbon capture quietly passes in federal spending bill

Skeptics have urged caution: Carbon capture should not be considered a silver bullet for coal-dependent states like Wyoming. That’s in part because, even with federal support, carbon capture projects have generated mixed results, especially when executed for commercial purposes, they say. Retrofitting carbon capture onto coal-fired units has, so far, been energy intensive, expensive and less efficient. Critics worry taxpayer money could be more effectively spent on the transition from fossil fuels toward cheap renewable energy.

That said, energy scientists are still on the hunt for ways to apply carbon capture, sequestration and utilization to other industrial activities beyond coal.

Carbon capture received another infusion of support for the next two years, thanks to the government funding bill passed Sunday.

That's because the bill also included an extension to 45Q tax credits. The credits were first introduced to incentivize the capturing of carbon. But the credits were on track to expire.

Adopted in 2018, the 45Q federal tax credit is given to companies for each ton of carbon dioxide they sequester in the ground. Although, some advocates for the environment and taxpayers say more stringent monitoring requirements are needed.

