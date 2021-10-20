Advanced reactors could bring next nuclear era, report finds

If small modular reactors meet expectations, and the technology is widely adopted, advanced nuclear could become the lowest-cost source of electricity across most of the U.S., the report found. In eastern Wyoming, including Natrona County, wind would still be cheaper, but nuclear could help to balance out its fluctuations.

The reactors’ components are designed to be made in factories, driving down cost as production expands. Making that jump, and maximizing economies of scale in order to minimize electricity prices, will likely take federal support, Hsain said.

“Having the federal government as your support and your backer, in something as big as transitioning from a fossil fuel-centered grid to a grid that’s centered on renewables and nuclear and other emissions-free energy, you need that as a state government,” he said.

Advanced nuclear isn’t ready for commercialization. It has to be tested first, and the earliest small-scale demonstration projects are expected to become operational near the end of the decade. The report emphasized that action on climate change can’t wait that long.