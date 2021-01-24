Adverse solar bill advances after heated subsidies debate

The bill could cut payments to small solar generators by a factor of five, critics said, dooming a fledgling industry that’s creating new jobs in Wyoming. If subsidies do exist in the existing repayment system, which is codified in state law, those are insignificant and don’t affect consumers, bill opponents said.

The question of subsidies arises from a nuance of the conventional rate structure of utility bills. Bills have an energy charge for the power used and a “base” charge to cover infrastructure and all of the overhead that goes into operating an electrical utility.

But those charges don’t apportion fees according to real costs. Some of the fixed or base costs are recovered through power charges, PSC attorney Petri told the committee.

Thus, customers who purchase less power from the utility — like households that generate their own electricity — benefit from being connected to the grid, but don’t pay a full share of the fixed or infrastructure costs. Today’s law allows solar generating customers to avoid payment “of the full cost of maintaining the system,” said Chris Petri, an attorney with the PSC.

It is this infrastructure-cost-share disparity that bill proponents describe as a subsidy.