Advocate for Wyoming coal elected to chair National Coal Council

In August, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality issued a permit allowing the company to mine for coal at a site outside Sheridan. The company plans to use the coal for research purposes at the adjacent facility, though the project has faced opposition from some surrounding landowners.

“The coming years may be far brighter for the coal industry than many realize, and it’s been my privilege to work with the National Coal Council to help chart a new course toward this stronger future,” Atkins said in a statement.

“Regardless of dated perceptions, there are vast, exciting and innovative developments being made in the use of coal both in the United States and abroad," Atkins continued. "The NCC has been at the forefront for providing the research, policy analysis, and industry recommendations our country needs to utilize its most abundant national resource.”

The National Coal Council is a federal advisory committee working with the U.S. Department of Energy to help shape the nation’s energy policy. The council provides guidance to the department on how various federal decisions could influence coal production and consumption in the country.