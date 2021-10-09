After 150 years without, reconciliation bill could bring first federal royalties for hardrock mines

Sen. John Barrasso, R-WY, expressed frustration not only about the details of the proposal, but about Democrats’ partisan approach. He said during the hearing that he would be willing to consider updating the 1872 law, but not as part of the reconciliation bill.

“I can only support changes if Congress proceeds through regular order and therefore on a broad, bipartisan basis,” Barrasso said. “These changes are too consequential for Congress to pursue through the partisan budget process.”

Tensions persist back home

Wyoming currently houses 21 licensed uranium mines, 26 bentonite mines, seven trona mines and two gold exploration projects, according to Kyle Wendtland, administrator of the Department of Environmental Quality’s Land Quality division. Most span some combination of private and public lands. Many would be on the hook for federal hardrock royalties.

State severance taxes amount to 2% of gross revenue for bentonite producers and 4% of gross revenue for uranium and trona producers. Surface coal operations, comparatively, pay 7% of gross revenue to the state and another 12.5% to the federal government.

According to Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association, those taxes vary for a reason.