After judge blocks strike, easing state worries, BNSF unions pledge to keep fighting

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked unionized BNSF Railway workers from striking over a new time-off policy. The decision, a setback for the unions, came as a relief to Wyoming's coal industry.

BNSF announced on Jan. 10 that it would replace its current attendance guidelines with a point-based program. After negotiations stalled, two unions representing BNSF employees — the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers — threatened to strike.

The unions planned to begin striking on Feb. 1, when the new attendance policy will go into effect.

In a joint statement published Monday, the unions said the time off proposal “is worse than bad faith; it is insulting.”

The existing policy gives employees seven days off — five weekdays and two weekend days — per month. Under the new rule, employees will earn points for being available for service for 14 consecutive days, and lose points for taking time off. Dropping below zero points will trigger disciplinary action.

According to BNSF, the stricter attendance policy is needed to ensure crew availability and meet the growing need for consistent, reliable train service. Its workers disagree.

“The railroads continue to demand extreme changes to our members’ current benefits and attempt to unilaterally impose work rule changes that would further erode our members’ already-taxed standard of living,” the unions said in Monday’s statement.

Last week, BNSF sued in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas to stop the unions, which represent roughly 17,000 of its employees, from striking in response to the policy change. Its Jan. 17 filing argues that the new policy will help employees “know when exactly they might exceed the (attendance) “threshold,” and thus possibly be subject to progressive discipline.”

BNSF also claimed that a work stoppage would be catastrophic for the company and the coal producers it services — a concern echoed by Wyoming’s coal industry. Without trains, industry said, coal can't leave the state.

The unions, however, challenged BNSF’s “draconian” point system in an 18-page objection filed Monday.

Compared with the existing time off policy, they argued, the new plan “is outrageous, shocks the conscience and in no way can be considered to allow maintenance of reasonable lay off privileges.”

U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman sided with BNSF on Wednesday evening, issuing a temporary restraining order that prohibits the unions from striking, or otherwise impeding railway operations, in response to the new attendance policy.

Pittman emphasized in his order that his job was not to rule on the merits of the policy, and that Wednesday’s order was not a ruling on the severity of the union dispute. Rather, he wrote, his decision indicated only that the new policy had decent odds of surviving legal challenges.

If the strike was not blocked, Pittman concluded, BNSF “would suffer substantial, immediate, and irreparable harm,” while the unions would not.

On Wednesday afternoon, shortly before the order came out, Gov. Mark Gordon voiced concern about the strike furthering supply chain disruption and negatively impacting Wyoming’s coal industry, according to Michael Pearlman, Gordon’s communications director.

Powder River Basin coal has maintained its record spot price since mid-November, boosting state revenues, and making this a particularly troubling time for a railway strike, Pearlman said.

Pittman agreed. A strike, he wrote, “would exacerbate our current supply-chain crisis — harming the public at large, not just BNSF.”

BNSF praised the decision in a statement emailed to the Star-Tribune.

“Our program is designed to provide ample time for obligations outside of work, including planned vacations, personal leave days and unplanned absences while ensuring that we have sufficient employees available to work,” the statement read. “We continue to take employee feedback on the program and that feedback is being reviewed.”

The company expressed confidence that employees would be able to adapt to the new rules.

Both unions said in separate statements Wednesday evening that they will continue to challenge the new policy and Pittman’s order, but will comply with the restraining order in the meantime.

“We’re going to be exhausted — we’re already exhausted,” a BNSF railroad engineer in Wyoming, who was granted anonymity to avoid the possibility of retaliation, told the Star-Tribune. “I can’t work that many hours in a row and be able to perform efficiently, and be able to stay awake on the rail.”

He believes the policy change reflects a lack of understanding of rail workers’ needs.

“When are we supposed to see our families?” he said. “When are we supposed to enjoy a little bit of the fruits of our labor?”

