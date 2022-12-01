After oil and gas leasing loss, Wyoming sues feds — again

Wyoming will file suit for a second time over missed federal oil and gas lease sales, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

The lawsuit comes almost three months after a federal judge in Wyoming ruled that the Biden administration legally delayed new leasing in the first quarter of 2021.

The latest suit argues that Interior Secretary Deb Haaland “exercised some ‘newfound’ discretion that brought the federal oil and gas leasing program in Wyoming to a sudden halt,” and “deviated from longstanding policy” in doing so.

The Mineral Leasing Act of 1920 requires the Department of the Interior to hold quarterly lease sales in every state “where eligible lands are available.” Those definitions, however, have been the subject of dispute between federal officials and industry groups.

After hearing arguments from both sides, U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl of Wyoming issued a narrow decision in September, in which he only considered actions already taken at the time industry groups and the state of Wyoming filed the first round of lawsuits.

He ruled that the Interior Department, which argued that it needed more time to complete additional environmental review in compliance with other court orders, was justified in postponing the first-quarter lease sale.

The Interior Department held lease sales in Wyoming and a number of other states in June, and is planning another round of leasing for the first half of next year.

Wyoming leaders are now challenging the administration's decision not to hold lease sales in the second and third quarters of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022. They believe that the federal government “does not have the same justification it provided for missing subsequent lease sales,” according to a press release.

“BLM’s decision to cancel lease sales sure seems to be a violation of both the letter and the spirit of the law,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in the press release. “I firmly believe the pause in lease sales was politically driven and not based in law or fact.”

The environmental groups that intervened in the previous lawsuit are still weighing their options, said Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council.

With the Inflation Reduction Act now requiring that oil and gas lease sales be held before renewable projects can move forward, Anderson is unsure what the lawsuit is intended to change.

“There's not a lot to complain about at this point,” she said. “It seems like litigation that’s out there to make a message.”