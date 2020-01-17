After public outcry, state regulators revise permit for Moneta Divide oil project

The limit on salt content in the produced water will also remain the same, at 908 tons per month.

The state’s environmental regulators also took several steps to limit the load of pollutants in discharged water by requiring additional, routine water tests to monitor constituent levels, like Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene and Xylene.

Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality will retain the previous limits due to the lack of a functioning water treatment unit at the facility, a spokesman for the agency said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When operators drill for oil, millions of gallons of salty water also come up with it. Finding ways to properly clean and dispose of the contaminated water isn’t always easy. The debate over what to do with produced water has absorbed the attention of conservationists, public officials and energy companies for years.

Many Wyoming residents expressed concern over the consequences that expanded drilling at Moneta Divide could have on livestock, wildlife and fresh water supplies.

In a letter submitted to Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality in August, the Wyoming Outdoor Council and Powder River Basin Resource Council alleged Aethon Energy was likely violating the Clean Water Act as well as the Wyoming Environmental Quality Act.