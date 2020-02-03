After wave of coal bankruptcies, Wyoming lawmakers move to protect workers

Committee members adopted a bill draft Thursday that would protect workers who file a wage claim from an employer’s retaliation.

“It shall be an unlawful employment practice for any employer to discharge, harass, discipline or in any other manner discriminate against any employee because the employee filed a claim for unpaid wages,” according to the draft bill.

But problems still exist even when an employee does choose to file a wage claim. Pursuing the 33 workers’ wage claims related to the Blackjewel bankruptcy wasn’t easy for the Labor Standards Office either, according to Roseberry.

For one, the office cannot pursue any unpaid wage claims until a worker has officially “separated from an employer” and is no longer considered a current employee with a company. But Blackjewel’s bankruptcy debacle left workers largely in the dark. Few knew the status of their employment while the mines idled and the company slogged through bankruptcy court.