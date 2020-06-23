Agricultural firm receives permits to apply treated water from oil and gas production to land

Meanwhile, surrounding landowners must contend with droughts and other water shortages.

That’s where Encore Green comes in.

Under Encore’s program, scientists will closely study the byproduct water to find the best treatment method for it. Scientists will then test the soil to identify its deficiencies. The team tests the soil for clay, sand or salinity content to determine what elements may be needed to improve the soil’s health.

After treatment and before applying any water to the land, Encore Green retests the water.

The approach, which Encore Green has named “conservation by design,” boosts soil health, prevents erosion and relieves pressure on local water supplies, especially if oil and gas operators decide to reuse the treated water for fracking again, according to the company.

The first pilot project in Pine Bluffs is on track to be completed by the end of July, according to the company.

Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission also extended a permit to Encore Green in February. It allows the company to treat flowback and produced water before transferring it back to the ground.