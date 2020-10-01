Agricultural firm tests new method to reuse produced water and help ranchers

In response to the increasing scarcity of water in the arid West, Encore Green sought out a way to reuse this produced water.

First, a team of scientists closely study the byproduct water to find the best treatment method for it. They will then test the soil to identify its deficiencies. The team tests the soil for clay, sand or salinity content to determine what elements may be needed to improve the soil’s health. After treatment and before applying any water to the land, Encore Green retests the water.

The approach, which Encore Green has named “conservation by design,” is intended to boost soil health, prevent erosion and relieve pressure on local water supplies.

“This produced water is re-purposed and not injected into the ground,” Marvin Nash, co-founder and special advisor, said in a statement. “The landowner has a new source of water. The aquifers are not drained for energy production nor for agriculture. An increase in vegetation creates healthier soil. That, in turn, creates greater photosynthesis, which releases more oxygen in the air and decreases carbon in the air, which helps mitigate climate change concerns.”

According to Nash, “there’s not a downside to this.”