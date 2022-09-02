Ahead of Labor Day, gas price hits eight-year high for holiday weekend

Gas prices ahead of Labor Day are the highest the U.S. has seen since 2014 — again.

On the Monday before the holiday, the price of regular gasoline averaged $3.93 per gallon across the U.S., according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). It averaged $3.15 at the same time in 2021. Both years set a post-2014 high for the weekend ahead of Labor Day.

Regular gasoline cost $3.92 on Friday in Wyoming, according to AAA, up about 35 cents from a year ago, but down almost a dollar from the state’s July 1 high of just over $4.90.

Nationally, gas prices peaked on June 13, the EIA reported.

Gas prices inched upward from mid-2020 through the end of 2021, following the COVID-19 lockdowns that caused consumption to collapse, as demand for oil — the primary driver of gas prices — outpaced global production.

In an op-ed published in Fox Business on Friday, Sen. John Barrasso blamed the persistently high prices on Biden and other Democrats.

"It’s hardly time for a victory lap," Barrasso wrote. "Prices are still too high. The incremental reductions in price are a sign of an economy in trouble. They are the result of the Democrats’ recession."

But with prices set globally, and decided primarily by oil-producing countries such as Russia, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, experts have said from the start that there wasn’t much President Joe Biden — or U.S. oil and gas companies, as some of the industry's opponents argued — could do to bring them down.

Then, at the start of this year, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a top-three world oil producer (and major natural gas exporter), prompted sanctions that caused oil prices to spike. Gasoline quickly followed. Price records toppled daily for weeks — though, adjusted for inflation, Wyoming’s 2008 record still stands.

“Prices are going to be high as long as this conflict goes on,” Rob Godby, an economics professor at the University of Wyoming, told the Star-Tribune in February.

In late March, Biden announced the largest withdrawal from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in its history: The federal government has released a million barrels of oil per day since then to temporarily ease the global supply shortage.

“We’re in uncharted territory,” Chuck Mason, an economics professor at the University of Wyoming, told the Star-Tribune following the announcement.

Now, more than six months into the war in Ukraine, U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate has fallen to its lowest sustained price since before the invasion, partly due to fears of recession, but remains higher than at any previous point since 2014.

The decline has helped bring gas prices down. But a refining capacity crunch, paired with elevated seasonal demand, has limited the U.S. gas supply and pushed prices upward even as oil markets settle.

A fire that shuttered the country’s sixth-largest refinery on Aug. 24 may also impact gas prices.