Albany commissioners take up wind project

Adam Nash, who described himself as a California transplant and remote worker, said he chose to live in Albany County because of the wildlife and natural beauty.

“If this goes up, there’s no reason for me to stay here,” he said of the project.

Missy Kramschuster said a turbine would tower over a family graveyard at the edge of her property. She worried that her property would only decline in value because of the project, which would also intrude on daily life.

“I will no longer be able to sleep peacefully and no longer be able to have my windows open,” she said.

Emma Clute said the project might look good on paper but would turn out to be a bad decision for the county.

“This is one of the most beautiful places in the world,” she said. “I hope I would put that before whatever money is being offered to me, even if I had to make sacrifices and suffer for it.”

Barb Smith, who lives near the Ames Monument, said her subdivision has strict lighting and construction rules intended to protect the views in the area. Such rules would be rendered laughable in the face of the nearby project.