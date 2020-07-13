Albany County declines to recommend sweeping wind energy regulations, for now

Last year, Houston-based renewable energy company ConnectGen announced it planned to construct an ambitious wind farm in southeast Albany County. The proposed 504-megawatt wind farm would stretch across 26,000 acres of private and state land. The Rail Tie Wind Project would also build upwards of 151 wind turbines on both sides of Highway 287 just outside Tie Siding and generate enough energy to power over 180,000 homes.

But some landowners and county residents have come out in opposition to the project, citing the project’s disruptions to scenic views, property values and public safety, among other concerns.

“What we have got to do is look at these effects that these (wind) sites have on our citizens and on our community, and to have the information to make an informed decision,” said Mitchell Edwards, an attorney representing the group of landowners against the wind energy project. He submitted a proposal to overhaul existing county wind regulations.

Public comment offered to commissioners later in the afternoon also echoed many of the concerns outlined by Edwards. Albany County resident Sue Dow expressed alarm over the proposed wind farm project before the commission Wednesday.