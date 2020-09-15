Albany County residents deliver petition urging regulatory overhaul for wind energy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of Albany County residents concerned about potential wind energy development in their communities delivered a petition to the county clerk on Monday, urging commissioners to update siting regulations to ensure public safety and natural resources in the region.

Standing outside the county courthouse at 10 a.m. Monday, leaders of a new group called Albany County for Smart Energy Development held a press conference to announce the delivery of 1,224 signatures in support of the petition to county officials.

"Albany County's current Industrial Wind Energy Regulations do NOT adequately protect the county's natural resources, nor do they ensure the health, safety, and quality of life of the residents, businesses, and recreational users in proximity of these facilities," the petition stated. "I request the county immediately review and amend existing regulations.”

According to member Paul Montoya, the group is not entirely against new wind or solar development. Rather, it wants county leaders to adopt more stringent review processes before approving the construction of renewable energy in the community.