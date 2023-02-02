A part-time Casper resident is taking charge of the rare earths mining company making waves in southeastern Wyoming.

Mel Sanderson, American Rare Earths’ new president of North America, first set foot in Casper in the late 1990s. She was in her 30s, pausing in Wyoming to visit friends after a stint in Spain for the U.S. Foreign Service.

“That’s what brought me there,” Sanderson said. “But then it was Casper Mountain and the magic and the people that kept me there.”

For several years after that initial trip, she said, she returned to Casper during her annual vacations and spent five weeks at a time searching for the perfect house. In January 2001, she found it in the Wolf Creek neighborhood, near the mountain.

Sanderson’s work as a diplomat, meanwhile, took her all over the world: to Mexico, Canada, Spain, Poland, El Salvador, Russia and then the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where, not long after buying her Casper house, she left the Foreign Service and accepted an offer to join Phelps Dodge, a mining company putting down new roots in the DRC.

At first, she said, “I really hesitated. … I was like, ‘I don’t want anything to do with pillaging the earth.’ But as I looked at Phelps Dodge’s history, I was like, ‘Well, that’s not what these guys are about.’”

Then Phoenix, Arizona-based Freeport-McMoRan took over, and Sanderson — still living in the DRC — became the company’s vice president for Africa. She stayed in the role for almost a decade. Then she moved to Phoenix, where she continued to work for the company until her retirement in 2020.

Sanderson had been retired for about three weeks when Marty Weems, then the head of American Rare Earths’ North American operations, called and asked her to lunch. He offered her a position on the company’s board. She agreed.

“What I had said to myself that whole three weeks ago, when I retired, was that I am now entering what the French call the troisieme age,” she said — the third age.

The first age, she said, is childhood. The second is defined by working and, often, by raising children. And the third “is when you take everything that has shaped you in those first two stages of life, and you apply them to something that you’re passionate about, that you think is going to make a difference.”

As she listened to Weems, Sanderson thought, “This is it. This is the cutting edge of change, right here.”

The dozen and a half elements known as rare earths are used in all sorts of technologies, from smartphones to wind turbines to fighter jets. Demand for them is on the rise. But the U.S. imports them mostly from China, leaving the supply chain vulnerable to disruption.

American Rare Earths, Sanderson said, “has the potential to be a world-class, global rare earth mining company.”

As for the fact that the company’s flagship project, the Halleck Creek exploratory site, is in Wyoming? To Sanderson, who comes up to Casper to escape the Phoenix summers — making her a “sunbird,” she joked — and returns again at Christmastime, that’s yet another plus.

She’s confident that the growing U.S. market for rare earths will be a boon for her adopted state. And she’s excited to lead the way.

“It’s important to know the culture where you are, to know the values where you are,” she said. “Because if you are not going to speak honestly, and, let’s face it, passionately, and with authenticity to people, you can’t convince them to take part in your vision.”