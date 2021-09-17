Amid soaring natural gas prices, a boost for coal

Electric utilities are required by law to provide power as cheaply as possible.

Over the last decade, market forces and climate policies have propelled utilities away from coal. But high natural gas prices are nudging more coal into the electricity mix.

Utilities’ fuel choices are driven primarily by the price of natural gas, said Tyler Hodge, a senior economist in the Energy Information Administration’s Office of Energy Analysis.

“In the short run, that can have an effect in terms of what specific power plants dispatch to meet electricity demand,” Hodge said. “But over the long run, that natural gas price can also affect the investment decisions about what new types of power plants to build, and conversely, what types of power plants — i.e., generally coal — should be retired.”

Until the mid-2010s, coal was the dominant source of U.S. electricity generation. But as concern mounted about the climate impacts of coal, a string of breakthroughs in drilling technology, including the fracking boom, turned natural gas from an auxiliary fuel source into coal’s biggest competitor.

Natural gas prices tumbled slowly downward for the rest of the decade. By January 2020, the market was saturated. Gas prices were so low that drilling in Wyoming had all but ceased.