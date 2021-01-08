Another coal plant to retire early; Wyoming's biggest utility delays discussion on coal

Xcel said in its announcement it does not intend to lay off the plant's employees. Working in collaboration with the workers' union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 111, Xcel will provide employees with other options, like retraining, attrition or retirement. PacifiCorp has proposed similar plans for workers at its Wyoming-based Jim Bridger power plant units for their future closures.

"PacifiCorp is currently evaluating the economics of earlier retirements of all of its coal-fired power units, and we expect that closing the Hayden Generating Station at an earlier date will save ratepayers money, since that plant is one of the most expensive to operate in PacifiCorp’s six-state system,” Sophie Hayes, a senior staff attorney for Western Resource Advocates, said in a statement. “Coal-fired power is costly and a primary source of the emissions that drive climate change."

Western Resource Advocates have been pushing states in the region to transition to cleaner energy options to protect the public and the environment.

Monday's announcement to push up the retirement dates of the Hayden Generating Station follows the closure of 36 coal units in 2020, according to an analysis of federal data conducted by E&E News.