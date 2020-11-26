Another major transmission line comes online in Wyoming

When a company produces electricity using coal, natural gas or renewable energy in Wyoming, it needs a way of transporting that power to customers, both in the state and beyond.

That's where a transmission line comes in: The high-voltage power lines zip electricity across the landscape between substations, ultimately reaching resident's homes.

Wyoming's largest rate-regulated utility, Rocky Mountain Power, announced on Nov. 19 it had completed a key segment of its Gateway West transmission line. This part of the line runs from a brand new substation just beyond Medicine Bow to another new substation near the Jim Bridger power plant outside Rock Springs.

Substations are important components of electrical systems. They help connect multiple transmission segments together and transformers at the substations help shift voltage levels up and down as needed. Higher voltage levels help distribute power across transmission lines more efficiently.

Rod Fisher, project manager of Aeolus Substation near Medicine Bow, compared the substation to an on-ramp of an interstate freeway system, where energy merges onto a transmission network and is transported to other parts of the electric grid.