Another Powder River Basin coal mine will close down

"We're going to continue to fight for every Wyoming job," Sen. John Barrasso told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday morning in response to Arch Resources' announced closure of the Coal Creek mine. "The Biden administration has declared war on our way of life in Wyoming and American energy. They've declared war against oil, gas, coal, and we need all the energy. We need the oil and gas, we need the coal, we need the uranium for nuclear power, we need the wind and solar ... we need it all. We can't get by with less than all of it."