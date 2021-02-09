Another Powder River Basin coal mine will close down

Wyoming's Coal Creek mine will begin closing soon, becoming the second Powder River Basin mine to start the process of shuttering this year.
Owner Arch Resources Inc. announced on Tuesday morning it planned to wind down operations at the mine near Gillette and begin cleaning up the site over the next two years, as part of its plan to transition away from thermal coal.
During last year's final quarter, the Wyoming mine employed 78 workers. It is one of the smaller mines in the basin.
The announcement comes as Arch Resources makes an aggressive pivot away from thermal coal generation toward coking coal, a type of coal used to make steel and other products.
The coal giant reported a net loss of $78.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
In October, Arch said it anticipated slashing thermal coal production in half over the next two to three years at its coal mines in the Powder River Basin. The firm went so far as to suggest it would be looking for “an appropriate” buyer for certain assets, and if no buyers are found, significantly scale down production.
"We are driving ahead with our strategic pivot with a strong sense of urgency," Paul Lang, Arch Resource's CEO and president, said in a statement. "Our objective is to continue to harvest value and cash from our legacy thermal assets, even as we execute on reducing our long-term closure obligations in a measured, systematic and sustained way."
Arch also operates the Black Thunder mine in Wyoming — the country's second largest mine, producing roughly 10% of the nation’s coal.
"We are tremendously proud of the accomplishments of our talented, dedicated and resilient thermal operating teams, who have shown their mettle again and again in a difficult and declining demand environment," Lang said. "We value and appreciate their staunch commitment to operating at the highest level while adjusting effectively and nimbly to the realities of the current market environment."
Arch Resources will undertake an "accelerated closure and final reclamation" of the Coal Creek mine in the next two years. That means it anticipates shipping coal to customers under existing contracts throughout this year, and then will begin "final closure" of the mine's active pit next year, according to the company.
At the same time, Arch Resources will begin "laying the groundwork for systematically reducing the operational footprint at its Black Thunder mine."
The coal mines in the Powder River Basin produce about 40% of the nation's coal, but the volume of production has been declining for years. Natural gas and renewable energy has gradually replaced thermal coal in electricity generation.
The Coal Creek mine produced about 2.1 million tons of its lower heat value coal last year, 73% less than it did in 2018.
Production losses in coal country have significant consequences for the state — heightening unemployment and exacerbating state revenue shortfalls. The pandemic has only sped up the demand decline for coal.
"We're going to continue to fight for every Wyoming job," Sen. John Barrasso told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday morning in response to Arch Resources' announced closure of the Coal Creek mine. "The Biden administration has declared war on our way of life in Wyoming and American energy. They've declared war against oil, gas, coal, and we need all the energy. We need the oil and gas, we need the coal, we need the uranium for nuclear power, we need the wind and solar ... we need it all. We can't get by with less than all of it."
"We're in a fight to the finish here," he added.
This story will be updated.
Star-Tribune staff reporter Nick Reynolds contributed to this story.
